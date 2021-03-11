Delaying treatment: COVID has lead people to avoid serious doctor visits

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Not everything is back to normal. Wichita doctors said people are still not seeking routine medical care even if they think something could be wrong.

A recent CDC study said more than 40 percent of people are delaying their care because of their fear of catching COVID. Wichita doctors say they are now delivering heartbreaking news to some patients coming in too late.

“You can kinda only look at them in the eye and say I can give you this medicine it may help you live longer but I can not cure this,” said Dr. Quac Troung a hematologist and oncologist.

Dr. Quac Troung is a medical oncologist, he said from April 2019 to 2021, 50-80 percent fewer people are getting common check-ups for diseases like cancer.

Dr. Troung said he is now seeing some patients he can’t help, like a young woman who knew she had a lump in her breast for 6 months.

“She started developing headaches and came into the hospital because she had a seizure,” said Troung.

Troung said that’s when they found out she had stage 4 breast cancer.

“That’s always tough as a health care provider when you can’t tell somebody that I can cure this for you,” said Troung.

Other doctors said they have been seeing patients visit them days after having a stroke.

“Every second every minute that we wait when there is a blood clot in the brain that equates to millions and millions of brain cells that are dying irreversibly,” said Dr. Mohammed Hussain, an endovascular neuro interventionalist.

Dr. Hussain said since the pandemic began 20 percent fewer patients are going to the ER with stroke symptoms and 40 percent of people who have had heart attacks have delayed care.

“COVID has its own risk but delaying your care is worse, heart disease will kill you much more than COVID itself,” said Dr. Wassim Shaheen an Interventional cardiologist.

The Chief Medical Officer of Wesley Medical Center said they currently have fewer than 30 patients being treaded in the hospital with COVID and less than 10 people on ventilators.