Delivery drivers in Kansas concerned with high wind alert

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With a damaging wind event on the way, some drivers are making the best of it.

“This is what you’d call a high profile truck, yes,” said Kevin Clapp, an over-the-road trucker. “I’m worried about the wind.”

Clapp has had a truck flip on its side in the past.

“They had to climb onto the truck cab to get me out,” said Clapp. “So Wednesday please be safe. Leave some room.”

The Kansas Highway Patrol is also saying leave some room between cars and trucks and slow down.

“My best advice to the truckers is don’t drive an empty truck. You know try to stay as fully loaded as you possibly can,” said KHP Trooper Tod Hileman. “Again, reduce your speed because if that gust of wind comes out of nowhere and blows it over – rather be blown over at 50 than at 75.”

Frank Tatum drives a big box truck for regional deliveries.

“Be especially mindful of the big trucks driving out there,” said Tatum. “A lot of time, they don’t have control of the vehicles as much as they would like to because of the wind. Give them a little space and if you can.”