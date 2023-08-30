WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Delta flight 1593 from Memphis heading to Salt Lake City was forced to divert to Wichita on Tuesday evening.

Delta said in a statement that “the crew elected to divert to Wichita out of an abundance of caution following an apparent aircraft pressurization issue that required operating the aircraft at a lower altitude.”

Delta teams worked to inspect the aircraft. The flight was able to depart Wichita Wednesday morning at 1:02 a.m. The flight arrived in Salt Lake City at 2:11 a.m.

There were 107 passengers and six crew members aboard the Boeing 737-800 aircraft.