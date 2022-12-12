WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Delta Airlines is offering a non-stop flight from Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport to New Orleans for fans hoping to see the Kansas State Wildcats play in the Sugar Bowl.

This is the only non-stop flight being offered by Delta between Wichita and New Orleans. The rest of their flights have layovers in Atlanta.

Tickets range from $1,180 for Main Cabin seating, $1,300 for Comfort Seating which includes additional legroom, and $1,600 for First Class. Basic seating is already sold out, and First Class appears to be selling quickly.

The flight departs Wichita on Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. and arrives in New Orleans at 7:30 p.m. The return flight is on Jan. 1 at 2:55 p.m. and will arrive back in Wichita at 5:05 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit Delta’s website. The #11 Wildcats will face #5 Alabama in the bowl game, which starts at 11 a.m. on Dec. 31.