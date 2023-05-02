WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) says demand for air travel is outpacing the available flights at the airport.

In March, 64,650 flew out of Wichita, which is an increase of 19% over the previous year. In total, 129,352 passengers flew in and out of Wichita in March, which is a jump of 17.80% compared to March 2022.

Even with that increased demand, seat capacity on flights has increased just 7%, and the number of flights has only risen by 4%, according to airport officials. The year 2022 finished out the year with airfares 14% higher than in 2021.

Revenue is also up for food and gift vendors by 18.69%. Rental cars are up 10.54%, and parking revenue has increased 2.82%. For the full statistical report, click here.