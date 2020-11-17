Demand for school-aged childcare grows

Melissa McIntosh made the decision to have her kids learn remotely this year, but she needed childcare help to do so.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Child Care Aware of Kansas is an organization that helps parents find the best child care options. They say during the pandemic they have seen more calls than ever and parents say those child care options are crucial.

“I have an 8 year old she will be 9 this year and then a 3 year old so it’s all crazy,” said McIntosh.

“We had no option there was not a chance of us to lose 1/2 of our income if that had been the case it would have been easier you know I would stay home, stay with the kids,” said McIntosh.

Kelly Davydov is the executive director of Child Care Aware of Kansas. She says the need for school-aged childcare continues to grow.

“We have seen about a 47% increase in families seeking school-aged care compared to last year,” said Davydov.

McIntosh says many parents and friends have reached out, asking about her experiences with remote learning so far. She says for her children, learning this way is working.

“She is taking it very very very well she is doing great with it she is doing much better than I expected her to do,” said McIntosh.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a disaster emergency to not require KDHE licenses for school-aged childcare services.

Davydov says this was made it possible to have more resources for families in a short period of time.