Democratic party announces replacement for Brandon Whipple’s seat in the Kansas Legislature

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Stephanie Yeager is expected to replace Wichita mayor-elect Brandon Whipple in the Kansas Legislature.

The Sedgwick County Democratic party announced Tuesday that they nominated her.

Governor Laura Kelly still has to approve. Whipple will be sworn in as mayor next month.

