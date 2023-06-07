WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The demolition of Cessna Stadium began on Tuesday at Wichita State University. Officials are tearing down the east bleachers first.

Since its construction in 1946, the stadium hosted everything from college football to The Rolling Stones.

Last September, the WSU Board of Trustees approved nearly $12 million for phases 1A and 1B of the project.

The project aims to remake the stadium into a state-of-the-art home for Wichita State athletics, university and community events and the Kansas State High School Track and Field Championship.

Wichita State Cessna Stadium rendering (Courtesy: Wichita State University)

Parking on the east side of the stadium is impacted during construction.