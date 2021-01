Departamento de policía en Wichita hace historia, más mujeres se hacen agentes

Cloud cover and remaining snowpack are two things we will battle through the end of the week which will act to slow the warming process. Any sunshine will be short as our next storm system moves in early this weekend.

As snow continues to melt and warmer air moves in, areas of patchy freezing fog remain possible through Friday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for Furnas county in Nebraska through Friday morning. Where the fog becomes thick, slick spots will be quick to develop on area roadways, bridges and elevated surfaces.