Deputies ask parents, children and drivers to pay attention during the school year

School is back in full swing and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to be aware and that is not limited to just drivers.

“Our kids have to know what the rules are and abide by them,” says Deputy Benjamin Romero.

Class is back in session and Deputy Romero is already seeing some not so good behavior. While following a bus on Thursday Romero saw multiple students getting off the bus and crossing the street without looking both ways. They are not in trouble, with him, but if it was not Romero behind the bus there could be serious consequences.

“They just have it in their mind that the stop sign is probably going to keep them safe and that nobody is going to drive past that school bus,” Romero says. “Then it does.”

At least once a week, during the school year, he will tag along behind a bus to make sure kids get home safely. Time after time, and stop after stop, he watches kids get off the bus and not pay attention.

“Unfortunately, it is not just our responsibility. It is mom and dad who need to talk to their kids and be mindful as well,” Romero explains.

He says all it takes for tragedy to strike is a moment of distraction.

Romero says, “One of the biggest responses is, ‘I did not see the bus.'”

The excuse is a dime a dozen.

“I have given 100 plus citations throughout my years for school bus stop signs. I have made plenty of those stops,” Romero says.

He is asking drivers to be aware of school busses and crosswalks because lives may depend on it.

“Everybody has to be responsible for the safety of that kid,” he says.

Romero says school bus drivers are being more aware. He says if a driver, or student, sees someone pass a bus, they will write the tag down and send it to the sheriff’s office. He says they will then send the information to the driver in the mail to let them know people are watching.