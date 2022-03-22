JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s house at 15104 94th Road, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they saw Vidosh-Zempel inside with a gun before hearing a gunshot.

As more law enforcement agencies, including the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol, poured to scene, they held the area while trying to talk to anyone inside. They eventually broke into the home, and found both the husband and wife dead inside. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said its investigators were still on the scene as late as 9:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said Linda was believed to have been dealing with mental health issues the last few years. Investigation suggests she shot Zempel during the day, and then shot herself when deputies came to the home.