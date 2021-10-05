Deputies investigate shooting in Butler County, one in custody

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Butler County dispatchers say a suspect in a shooting south of Rose Hill has turned himself in at the Rose Hill Police Department.

One person has critical injuries after the shooting in Butler County around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Dispatchers say the original call was of a stabbing at a property near SW 200th St. and SW Butler Road, about a mile south of Rose Hill.

After emergency crews and deputies responded, they changed the nature of a call to a shooting, instead of a stabbing.

They found one person with critical injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital.

So far, there is no information on the suspect or why the shooting happened.

For a short time after the incident, Rose Hill Public Schools went into lockdown as a precaution for student safety. Students were not allowed outside. The schools have resumed normal operations.

KSN has a crew on the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

