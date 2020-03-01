Deputies investigating ‘unattended death’ near Leoti

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a body was found in Leoti on Saturday.

Deputies say the case is not considered criminal in nature and is being investigated as an unattended death.

Authorities are waiting for results of an autopsy before moving forward with the investigation or releasing more information.

Viewer tips have provided other details, though none have been verified.

