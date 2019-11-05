Deputies respond to report of accident in southeast Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County deputies were dispatched to the report of an accident Tuesday morning. A man died, but investigators think it was from a medical condition.
The incident happened at 143rd East and 47th South at 5:40 a.m.
Deputies found a 41-year-old man unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle near the side of the road.
EMS arrived and began treating him, but he passed away.
Investigators say there was no evidence of a crash, no sign of trauma and the vehicle air bag did not deploy. They say it appears he suffered from a medical issue.
His name has not been released.
