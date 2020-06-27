Update: Body of missing swimmer found at Lake Afton

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The body of a missing swimmer has been found at Lake Afton according to officials with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office
Deputies believe it to be the body of a missing 29-year-old man who was reported missing by friends after swimming in the lake early Saturday.
“The fire department came out,” said Captain Marry Mattingly. “We were notified roughly at 1:45 p.m. that they had a body.”
Deputies searched for that person all Saturday afternoon and evening and resumed some time Sunday morning.
The victim’s identity hasn’t been released by authorities, and the case is still under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump, asks Interpol to help
- Goggle-wearing trio of dogs hikes Nevada trails
- Journey to Tokyo: Bubba Nickles
- Newsfeed Now: Stimulus check round 2; Swastika found on pizza
- Stimulus check round 2: Where we stand on more relief money for Americans