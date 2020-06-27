Update: Body of missing swimmer found at Lake Afton

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The body of a missing swimmer has been found at Lake Afton according to officials with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies believe it to be the body of a missing 29-year-old man who was reported missing by friends after swimming in the lake early Saturday.

“The fire department came out,” said Captain Marry Mattingly. “We were notified roughly at 1:45 p.m. that they had a body.”

Deputies searched for that person all Saturday afternoon and evening and resumed some time Sunday morning.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released by authorities, and the case is still under investigation.

