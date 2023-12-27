WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita boy who was placed in a fire containing his belongings because he was thought to be “possessed by a demon” was able to have a Merry Christmas after all.

On Dec. 21, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office in Florida presented the boy with “one heck of a Christmas surprise” before heading home to be reunited with his family.

According to the HCSO, people in both Highlands County and Polk County stepped up to make sure that he wasn’t going home empty-handed. The HCSO Special Victims Unit traveled to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, where he was presented with “so many great Christmas presents, he probably still hasn’t stopped smiling.”

“In addition to video games, toys, and a laptop, he also got two suitcases full of clothes. When he opened one, his reaction was ‘You got me Crocs? They burned my Crocs!’ He also got some Nike Air Force Ones that were a big hit,” said the HCSO on Facebook. “We also gave him one gift he had already received. He met Therapy Dog Stella two nights ago as he was going through the difficult process of being interviewed about what happened and was given one of our special Stella plushies. But, when he got to the DCF facility where he was being sheltered, he met a little friend who fell in love with the stuffed animal, so he gave it to them ‘so they would be happy,’ he said. We made sure he got a replacement to take with him.”

The HCSO went on to thank all of those “who chipped in to make this sweet little boy smile during such a difficult time,” including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Transportation Security Administration, who helped clear the way at the airport during the busy travel season.

Courtesy: Highlands County Sheriff’s Office

On Dec. 6, a 30-year-old mother and her 9-year-old boy were declared missing and endangered out of Wichita.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, deputies found themselves in Sebring, Florida, where they found a 39-year-old man and the mother burning the boy’s possessions because “they believed he was possessed by a demon.”

At one point, witnesses said the man put the boy in the fire and covered him in a blanket that was also on fire. The boy escaped without serious injury.

Deputies found the man with two metal bars. They deployed a taser on him after he refused to comply. The man removed the taser probes and proceeded to hit a Highlands County deputy in the head with one of the metal bars. Another deputy shot the man, who later died at a hospital.

The deputy who was hit in the head with the bar was taken to a hospital and later released.