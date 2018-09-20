Deputies working as they mourn loss of co-worker, friend

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - - As Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office finalizes arrangements for Deputy Robert Kunze's funeral, employees are also back to work running calls and assisting people in the county.

"We are still mourning the loss of Deputy Kunze however we still have jobs to do. So we want the citizens to know we are a professional organization and we're still gonna do our jobs," Lt. Tim Myers said.

Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office has a chaplain that is providing resources to the mourning deputies as they resume their duties as well as a Critical Incident Stress Management Team which will meet with the department next week. Lt. Myers reports, that invitation has also been extended to members of Sedgwick County EMS and fire, Wichita Police Department and dispatchers who worked the call.

A debriefing session will take place at a later date, for officers to voice their emotions.

"We basically lost a member of our family," Lt. Myers said.

For Deputy Kunze's funeral on Friday, second and third shift deputies will be covering first shift to honor Deputy Kunze, which is the shift he worked the "8 beat," covering western Sedgwick County towns.

Donations may be made to the family through The Honore Adversis Foundation. Use the special instructions to indicate it is for the Kunze family.