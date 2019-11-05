Deputy is back in uniform after having leg amputated

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW)-Deputy Joseph Gonzales is back in uniform and he is ready for his second chance.

“I’m back in uniform, how about that,” said Finney County Sheriff’s Department Warrants Deputy Joseph Gonzales.

Almost a year ago, Deputy Joseph Gonzales had part of his leg amputated, when a bone infection worsened after a knee replacement, but now he is back in uniform.

Although he is ready to work, he said it will take some time to get back into the swing of things.

“Now it’s just a matter of building endurance and getting used to wearing this heavy gear all over again,” he said.

The community raised money to help Gonzales receive a more advanced Microprocessor prosthetic leg, which allows him to walk up and down the stairs, go side to side, and even run.

He said he has the community and his family to thank for it all.

“They reassured me that I am worth that, and now it’s up to me to prove to the community that they made a good investment,” he said.

The sheriff’s department said they are glad to see him back.

“I’m just glad he’s back and now we can get things back to normal and get back to doing what we do best,” said Deputy Stephen Winder.

“All I have is a whole new story ahead of me, this is just the beginning,” Gonzales said.

