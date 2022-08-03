WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County is paying $190,000 in a settlement over a deputy’s use of force against an inmate.

On Wednesday morning, the Board of County Commissioners approved the payment for an incident involving a deputy and an inmate on Jan. 30, 2020.

Sheriff Jeff Easter held a news conference a few weeks after the incident to announce the deputy had been charged.

He said deputies had transferred the inmate to the courthouse for a scheduled court appearance. While the inmate was handcuffed and shackled in a court-holding cell, he rubbed the handcuffs against the wall. He was told to stop.

Easter said a deputy went into the cell, pushed the inmate against the wall and slapped him. The sheriff’s office immediately contacted the Wichita Police Department to investigate what happened.

On Feb. 21, 2020, the city prosecutor’s office charged Deputy Matthew H. Stineman with the mistreatment of a confined person. The case is still going through the court system.

In announcing the $190,000 settlement, Sedgwick County included this statement, “Sedgwick County respects the legal process and has been working with the Plaintiff to reach an amicable settlement.”