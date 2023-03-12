McPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A train that derailed in McPherson County Sunday morning is leaking product and has caused a small grass fire.

According to McPherson County Communications (MCC), units were dispatched to the 1200 block of S Main St at 9:42 a.m. for the report of a small grass fire caused by a train.

MCC said derailment did occur and that denatured alcohol is leaking as a result.

There is no threat to the community, according to MCC.

Mitigation to contain the leak and cleanup has started.

McPherson Fire, McPherson EMS, McPherson Sheriff Department, McPherson Emergency Management, and McPherson Police Department have all responded to the event.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.