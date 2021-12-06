Derby best friends spread holiday cheer by gift-wrapping car

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – While many Kansans are decorating their homes and Christmas trees for the holiday season, two best friends from Derby have spent hours decorating a car to spread Christmas joy.

“I hit him up like, “Hey you want to help me with a project?” he was like, “What?” and I was like, “Hey, I want to wrap my car in Christmas wrapping paper,” said Keil Clemans, who lives in Derby.

“When he pitched the idea to me, I’m not gonna lie, I thought it was stupid at first, but if he wanted to do it, I was gonna help him,” continued Ryan Bestering, who also lives in Derby.

The two have been best friends since Kindergarten. Clemans and Bestering said they spent 12 hours turning Cleman’s car into a Christmas gift on wheels.

“I even have the wreath on the front of my car. I got the bow and lights. I made sure everything lit up. So in total, I would say 40, almost 45 dollars,” said Clemans.

Two and a half rolls of wrapping paper and eight rolls of scotch tape later, the car is complete, all in the hopes of making others smile.

“Growing up, it was a really hard holiday for me because we never had money to support the holiday, to support each other to get gifts and all that stuff. I just started throwing my own cheer into it and see if I can make someone else’s day by making a bigger present,” said Clemans.

“Now that it is done and everything and as we were doing it, it’s grown on me and seeing everyone’s faces and how it brings joy,” continued Bestering.