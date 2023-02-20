DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Derby Public Schools, USD 260, Board of Education held a special meeting Monday, Feb. 20, to discuss matters related to personnel in an executive session that lasted nearly three hours.

According to the district, the Board voted 5-2 to approve recommended contract extensions through the 2024-2025 school year for the Superintendent of Schools Heather Bohaty, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Becky Moeder, and Assistant Superintendant of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson.

Just last week, the Board voted against renewing the contracts 4-2.

Prior to Monday night’s meeting, contracts were only in place through the 2023-2024 school year.

After the executive session, Board of Education President Michael Blankenship read the following statement:

We would like to thank our stakeholders who have reached out via email or with their attendance at tonight’s special Board of Education meeting with a shared interest regarding the future of our school district. While we all may view different topics with different lenses, it is important to both myself and the Board as a whole to provide a strong future for the educational stakeholders and students of Derby Public Schools. The Board has confidence that Mrs. Bohaty, Mrs. Moeder and Dr. Putnam-Jackson will lead our staff to make strong overall improvements as a district. At the next regular Board of Education meeting on February 27, we will share a report on some of our academic focus areas over the next few years. At this time I would entertain a motion to approve the Superintendent contracts, as initially recommended at the February 13 Board of Education meeting, which would extend contracts for the following through the 2024-

2025 school year: Heather Bohaty, Superintendent of Schools

Becky Moeder, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources

Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction” Michael Blankenship

Board members who voted to approve the contracts included Pamela Doyle, Matthew Joyce, Jennifer Neel, Robyn Pearman and Tina Prunier. Board members who voted against the contracts included Michael Blankenship and Andy Watkins.