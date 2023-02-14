WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — At the USD 260 Board of Education meeting on Monday night, the board voted 4-2 to not renew the contract of Superintendent Heather Bohaty and two assistant superintendents for the 2024-2025 year.

A USD 260 spokesperson said the three positions are under contract through 2024.

“Historically, Superintendent contracts at Derby Public Schools are brought annually around this time and are a rolling two-year contract,” A school spokesperson said. “We believe further conversation may take place at a future Board Meeting to clarify the Board’s desire regarding these contracts.”

According to Derby Schools’ website, Bohaty has served within the Derby public school system for over 27 years as a teacher, principal and assistant superintendent.

Additionally, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Becky Moeder and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Holly Putnam’s contracts were voted to not be renewed.