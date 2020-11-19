Derby Driver’s License Office closed until November 30

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Revenue is extending the temporary closure of its Derby Driver’s License Office, 620 North Rock Road, Suite 300.

This location closed last week for a suspected case of COVID-19. The office was set to reopen on November 20. It is now expected to reopen Monday, November 30.

Last week, several offices in the Wichita area closed while KDOR followed the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleaning guidelines. To protect patient privacy, no further details will be released.

The Wichita West office is anticipated to reopen as scheduled Friday, November 20. The Wichita Twin Lakes office, which also closed last week, is reopened. Andover remains open. To see instructions on making an appointment, visit ksrevenue.org/reopening.

KDOR continues to encourage the use of its iKan app, the mobile driver’s license renewal system, which is available from the Apple App and Google Play stores or by visiting iKan.ks.gov. By statute, some restrictions apply.

Under Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order 20-66, all driver’s license and identification cards with expiration dates of March 12, 2020 – January 26, 2021, are extended and must be completed by January 26, 2021.