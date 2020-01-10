Derby fire units successfully contain another blaze

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews are cleaning up after a house fire in Derby.

A passerby called in the fire around 8:45 p.m. Thursday evening in the 400 block of South Westview in Derby.

The fire chief says flames were shooting above the house when they arrived on the scene.

It took them about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire. The chief says the owner was not home at the time.

Fire officials estimate about $90,000 in damages.

