Derby gets license plate cameras

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Derby Police Department is taking a proactive approach to fighting crime by partnering with Flock Safety to install Automated License Plate Reading (ALPR) cameras around the community.

Flock Safety ALPR cameras capture license plates and vehicle characteristics to help law enforcement investigate crime.

Seven ALPR cameras were approved for purchase for the Derby Police Department, and the department is hoping to install the cameras before the months’ end.

To help prevent crime in Derby, the cameras will send a real-time alert to law enforcement when a stolen car or known wanted felony suspect enters the jurisdiction. They can also send real-time alerts if a vehicle associated with a missing person in an AMBER or Silver alert is detected.

Flock Safety cameras are in use in over 1,400 cities across 40 states, and the company works with over 1,000 law enforcement agencies. They have been shown to reduce crime by up to 70%.

Flock cameras were approved for use in Wichita in April and have been used in several cases already.