DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Juniors in the Biomedical science program at Derby High School participated in a white coat ceremony, and seniors in the program presented their capstone projects on Wednesday, April 20.

The white coat ceremony honors juniors who took various courses in biomedical sciences while in high school. Seniors presented their capstone projections that they created in the biomedical innovations course.

There are four courses in total:

Principles of Biomedical Sciences Students use applied scientific concepts to do research and gather data to solve problems in the field. This class follows the untimely death of a woman. By exploring her death, students cover forensic science, genetics, inherited diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular structure and function, and microbiology. Human Body Systems Students will tour the human body from the whole being through its systems and small moving parts and back to homeostasis. This course studies a wide variety of human systems using hands-on lab techniques that build on skills learned in PBS. Medical Interventions Combining concepts learned from previous courses. Students solve real-world medical problems using state of the art. Techniques and protocols. This course follows a family through the generations and investigates cancer, gene therapy, microbiology, epidemiology, and medical devices. Biomedical Innovations A capstone, senior design style course where students carry out project-based problem-solving research such as designing an emergency room or inventing/ developing a medical innovation

Whitecoat recipients: Alyssa Binkley

Connoer Blagg

Alayna Bohaty

Max Chisham

Camdan Cooper

Brooklynn Davis

Kaylee Krotz

Agness Mbezi

Ryan Pierce

Talia Ransom

Logan Riley

Keelie Seyb

Samantha Stolt

Valerie Stubbs

Chareity Forward

Molly Gallegos

Madilynn Grady

Jayden Island

Tanner McQuaig

Bella Moises

Vryah Morgan

Jordan Mowry

William Pagels

Chloe Palivan

Luis Peresz Meza

Kendyl Rico

Emma Tiffany

Delia Utley 4th-year seniors (completed all four courses): Shelby Bussman

Chareity Forward*

Savannah Hein

Sarah Helton

Vivian Kalb

Anna Lin

Bridget McAdam

Alesnadra Medina

George Nikolov*

Vy Nguyen

Logan Riley*

Jossy Self

Emery Squires

Landon Stark

Christina Thomas

Annelise Thompson

Cassandra Vargas

Lauren Walker

Charis Yager 3rd-year seniors (completed three of four courses): Kaylee Krotz

Jordan Mowry

Whenever the art of medicine is loved, there is also a love of humanity. Hippocrates

