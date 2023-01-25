WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Students at Derby High School were evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a report of a grenade found inside the school.

According to the Derby school resource officer, a suspicious device was found in a backpack. A Sedgwick County dispatcher confirmed that the device was a grenade.

A news release from USD 260 says at approximately 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday, a student reported seeing an image on Snapchat of another student having a grenade at Derby High School. It was immediately investigated, and the student in question shared that the device in the image was not live.

The Derby Police Department was notified, and the Wichita Police Department’s Bomb Squad was brought in. Police advised the school to be evacuated while officers ensured there was no active threat.

USD 260 says police determined “this was not a live item or threat.” Because of this, students were allowed to re-enter the building to gather their personal items.