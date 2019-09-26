Some Derby schools on lockout due to a possible suicidal person in the area

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Four Derby schools were placed on lockout today just after noon.
The Derby Police Department tells KSN that they received a report of a suicidal person on foot with a possible gun.
The department said out of an abundance of caution, they asked for a lockdown of any schools where the person was last seen. Officers are trying to locate that person.
A K-9 and drone are being used to check area fields near Tall Tree Road and Amber Ridge Street near the Target store. No threat has been made.
