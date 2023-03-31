Fire heavily damaged a home in the 800 block of E. Hawthorne in Derby on March 30, 2023. (KSN Photo)

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A home in Derby has extensive damage following a fire Thursday afternoon.

Fire Chief John Turner says crews were called to the 800 block of E. Hawthorne shortly after 2 p.m. after the homeowner called 911. The homeowner reported smelling smoke and finding a fire burning in the garage.

“They evacuated and were able to escape with a couple of pets, but unfortunately, there were some pets left inside,” Turner said. “When we arrived on the scene, we had fire throughout the garage and house, going up into the second story.”

Chief Turner says the homeowner was unable to get the door between the garage and the interior of the home closed, which helped the fire spread quickly inside. Off-duty firefighters were at the fire station working out when the original fire call came out and responded in a reserve engine.

Firefighters were able to bring the flames quickly under control after they arrived. Mulvane Fire and Sedgwick County Fire District 1 assisted them.

The fire’s cause is still being determined. Turner says the home has extensive damage and may be a total loss.