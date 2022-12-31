DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, over 75 kids made their way to Derby Recreation Center for Noon Year’s Eve.

Since 2018, Derby Recreation Commission has held the big party. Kids had a chance to enjoy snacks, punch, bounce houses, coloring, and a big balloon drop at Noon.

“We just have so many kids around here it attracts so many people we’ve gone up every single year. We already do the all the kids camps all the day camps and everything so we are able to get that audience and stay in town I think everybody really appreciates that,” said Derby Recreation Center Program Coordinator, Ashlynn Godown-Schenker.

The event is for kids ages 10 and under who might not make it till Midnight.