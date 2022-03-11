HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Derby man convicted of killing his girlfriend and stabbing her son has died in prison.

Charles Beck (Courtesy: Kansas Department of Corrections)

Charles Beck, 48, was serving a hard-25 sentence, plus 165-months at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility for convictions in Sedgwick and Russell counties. The cause of death is under investigation.

In September 2013, Beck strangled Lonnie Staggs, 43, at a home in Derby. He also stabbed her teenage son and tried to strangle him. The son survived. Beck was convicted of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in a Sedgwick County courtroom.

The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) shows that Beck’s crimes in Russell County date back to 2006 and include battery against a correctional officer, possession of drugs, and violating a protection from abuse order.

KDOC said Beck died Friday after being taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. An autopsy is being done, but authorities do not believe it is related to COVID-19.

Anytime an inmate dies in KDOC custody, it is investigated by KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.