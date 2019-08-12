Derby Middle cancels first day back, cites broken A/C

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Derby Public Schools announced via Facebook on Monday afternoon that Derby Middle School will not hold classes Tuesday, attributing air conditioning issues.

The malfunction only affects Derby Middle, and other Derby campuses will start classes as scheduled on Tuesday.

USD 260 says the current building temperature in Derby Middle “is not conducive for a productive learning environment.”

The post reminded Derby students that Tuesday’s start was only for sixth grade students, and seventh and eighth grade students new to the campus.

As it stands, all students’ at Derby Middle will start class Wednesday.

“We apologize for this inconvenience and DMS looks forward to welcoming back students soon!” the post said.