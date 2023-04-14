DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Derby Public School District was honored with the “Purple Star Designation” from the Kansas State Department of Education on Friday.

Derby is one of four districts in Kansas to achieve the distinction. It’s given to districts that demonstrate a commitment to students of military families who are often the new kids at school.

“My best friend ended up being my teacher because no kids wanted to talk to the outcast. You come in in the middle of the school year. Little kids don’t really want to talk to the new kid when they come in in the middle,” said Theora Ammar, a senior at Derby High School.

The district says almost 13% of its total enrollment are students with military connections.