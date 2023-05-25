DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Derby has chosen its new police chief. City Manager Kiel Mangus said Brandon Russell will take the job when Chief Robert Lee retires on July 4.

Russell is currently a deputy chief of the Derby Police Department. He joined the department 24 years ago.

“His wealth of experience with Derby and his understanding of the community partners needed to help support public safety will be a great asset,” Mangus said in a news release. “Russell has demonstrated the highest levels of honesty and integrity throughout his career, and I look forward to working with him as he leads the department to new heights.”

Russell said his goal is a safe and secure community for all residents.

“We will work hard to build relationships with stakeholders and community partners and maintain the lowest crime rate possible while enhancing the quality of life for residents,” he said

Before joining the Derby Police Department, Russell served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, Wichita State University Police Department, and the CIA.