Derby native and current player weighs in on recently exposed discrepancies between men and women’s NCAA tournaments

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSNW) – After having the NCAA basketball tournament canceled her freshmen year, Kennedy Brown did not know what to expect.

“I didn’t come in here with any expectations really other than, you know, expect to have the same as the men,” the Derby native said.

Brown and the other women in the NCAA tournament found out that was not the case.

Videos and photos went viral Friday showing the discrepancies between the men’s and women’s facilities.

The women’s training center had a rack of dumbbells and yoga mats. While, the men’s center was filled with a variety of squat racks, weights, and more.

Let me put it on Twitter too cause this needs the attention pic.twitter.com/t0DWKL2YHR — Sedona Prince (@sedonaprince_) March 19, 2021

“I just really frustrated and disappointed, and you know, I wasn’t necessarily surprised which is sad. I don’t think a lot of us were surprised. I think this isn’t really new to us,” Brown said.

Brown is a sophomore on the Oregon State’s women’s basketball team. She is sitting out this season after tearing her ACL.

“Personally for myself being injured, I was counting on the NCAA to have that equipment for me so I could continue my rehab,” she said. “Personally, I was really disappointed in that.”

The discrepancies in workout equipment brought to light the inequality women in sports face.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t really give us a chance because we are women, and they just kind of assume it’s not the same quality as the men,” she explained. “You don’t necessarily see all the work we put in, but it’s the same if not more as the men because of that. Because we know we have to step out and prove to people that you know we’re just as good.”

After a storm of attention online, the NCAA added more equipment for the women’s facility Saturday.

“Saying it with limited space, but then, you know having all this space. I’m glad they were able to do something at least,” Brown said.

The Derby native says the one bright spot is the outpour of support and calls to do better.

“Communities coming together to really support women’s sports, all women’s sports, not just basketball, and just kind of, you know, stepping up and saying enough is enough, it’s time for change.”

Brown is encouraging everyone to take time to watch the big dance.

“This tournament will be a great opportunity for people to tune in and see what women’s basketball is all about because these teams are the best of the best, you know it’s why we’re here. We’ve all put in a lot of work to get to this point, and we’re not done yet.”

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament begins Sunday, click here to see a schedule.