DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Five kittens used up one of their nine lives in Derby Tuesday evening, but animal control officers saved them.

Derby Police Department Animal Control got the call of some kittens in a storm drain. Officer Madison Looney went to the scene and was able to get three of the kittens from the drain.

However, two more kittens were stuck about 10 to 15 feet down in the drain pipe. That’s when Police Lt. Jessica Whitehead got involved. She is small enough to fit in the drain. She was able to reach and save the final two kittens.

(Courtesy Derby Police Department Animal Control)

The whole process took more than two hours. The kittens were hot and dehydrated, so Derby Animal Control took them to a veterinary hospital.

The kittens are all doing well and will be headed to foster care.