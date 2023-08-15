WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man and woman from Derby were sentenced on Tuesday for financial abuse of an elderly woman.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office says Tiffany Williams-Mccune, 20, and Jacoby Reeves, 23, were charged in the case.

Williams-McCune pleaded no contest to two felony counts of mistreatment of an elder person, and Reeves pleaded guilty to one felony count of mistreatment of an elder person and one misdemeanor count of mistreatment.

Williams-McCune was sentenced to 12 months in prison, while Reeves was sentenced to 12 months of probation with a 12-month underlying sentence. This means if Reeves violates the terms of his probation, the judge could impose a jail sentence.

An investigation by the Derby Police Department and the Kansas Department of Children and Families found the two were in a dating relationship and helped care for the 84-year-old victim in her home. The investigation found Reeves and Williams-McCune made unauthorized financial transactions totaling over $20,000 on the victim’s accounts while living with her.

The District Attorney’s Office says the investigation also revealed in Dec. 2021, the two ignored a medical emergency and failed to get the victim help when she suffered a brain hemorrhage in her home.

The victim later died at a hospital.

The news release says Derby police officers found the elderly victim unresponsive and lying awkwardly on a couch in the basement of the home on Dec. 7, 2021, while the defendants slept

upstairs. The officers had gone to the house to check on her after being notified that other family members were concerned about her welfare.

The victim had been showing symptoms of cognitive and physical impairment the previous day, but neither Williams-McCune nor Reeves sought medical care for her.

An autopsy showed the victim had a variety of medical issues with a history of falling, which may have caused the subdural hematoma that led to her death.