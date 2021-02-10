Derby Police launch Shoplifting Reduction Team to combat uptick in theft

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Derby Police Department is doubling down on thieves after seeing an increase in thefts last year. They reported more than 400 cases just last year alone.

From major box stores to local shops, anyone can be a target for theft.

In August, Tony King had a laptop stolen from his shop, Estate Sale Emporium and Flea Market. “By the most unlikeliest of people, seniors, handicap, and that was quite a shock to me,” King said.

King is one of 410 theft cases reported to Derby Police in 2020.

Last year, DPD saw a 14% increase in theft compared to 2019, the vast majority being shoplifts. “Shoplifters don’t do just one shoplift and retire. They go until they’re caught and usually they go until they’re caught many times,” said Chief Robert Lee of the Derby Police Department.

On February 5, Derby Police Department created a Shoplifting Reduction Team to help combat it.

“This team is expected to respond to as many shoplift cases as they can and to review video and to follow up on all potential leads,” Chief Lee said.

Derby Police’s Shoplifting Reduction Team goes wherever the leads take them, including outside city limits. “87% of our suspects do not live in Derby that we arrest. So, they come here do their theft and they think they’re home free once they leave Derby that no one’s looking for them and we want to change that paradigm a bit,” Chief Lee said.

Chief Lee said DPD has a roughly 45% closing rate on property crimes, and the goal is that the new team can improve that rate. “We know the sooner that we can do the follow-up, the more likelihood we have of identifying the suspects, of getting the property back and returning it to its rightful owner, and making an arrest in those cases,” Lee said.

The Shoplifting Reduction Team will also focus on the increase in catalytic converter thefts. In 2019 there were a total of 10 thefts. This year, in less than two months, there have been 8 thefts reported.

