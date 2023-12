WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Derby Police Department is attempting to locate Brylee Clifton who is missing and possibly endangered.

She is 17 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, brown corduroy pants, and a white North Face jacket.

If you see Brylee or if you know of her whereabouts, please call the Derby Police Department at 316-788-1557, or 911.