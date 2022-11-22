DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is in custody after he tried to get into a Derby grade school while armed with a gun.

Katie Carlson, the district spokesperson, says it happened during morning Latchkey at Stone Creek Elementary, near 63rd Street South and Woodlawn. The district says an unidentified man tried to get inside the school but was refused entry.

A short time later, the parents reported the man was still in the parking lot. The district called 911 and placed the school into “Secure” status by locking all doors while still operating normally.

“Secure” is one step in the district’s Standard Response Protocol to respond to possible safety threats. Police responded and found the suspect, who was promptly arrested.

Police say he was armed with a loaded gun and had outstanding warrants. He is in custody and is expected to be booked into jail after Derby detectives determine what brought him to the school.

No one was hurt. Derby police and the district plan to host a joint press conference this afternoon to discuss what happened.