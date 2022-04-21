DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Derby High School (DHS) student was surprised with a full-ride scholarship on Thursday, April 21.

Christian Crawford, a senior at DHS, was sitting in class when two Marines and his family unexpectedly arrived.

Crawford was presented with a $180,000 check, as he received a Naval Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Scholarship.

(Courtesy: Derby High School)

“I am very excited for the opportunity to further my education and contribute to serving my country,” Crawford said. “I am very grateful for this opportunity and hope to see what the future holds.”

After graduating high school, Crawford plans to attend the University of Kansas to study Business and Prelaw. He plans on participating in track and the ROTC program. After college, he is planning to enter the military as a second lieutenant and hopes to work in the Judge Advocate General (JAG) program.

(Courtesy: Derby High School)

(Courtesy: Derby High School)

At DHS, Crawford has played on the football team all four years and has won state three times. Crawford also participated in track and was a state qualifier in the 100-meter dash.