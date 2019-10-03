Derby student taken into custody after gun was found in backpack

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Derby high school student was taken into custody by police after a gun was found in the student’s backpack.

According to the district, a tip was given to administration about a student possibly in possession of drugs. This student was brought in, questioned and searched. An unloaded handgun was found during the search and was secured by the School Resource Officer and building administration without incident.

The school said no threat was made towards students or staff at any time, and a lockdown was not necessitated.

To report possible school violence, you can submit a tip through See Something Say Something by calling (316) 267-2111. You can also call the Kansas School Safety Hotline at 1-877-626-8203.

