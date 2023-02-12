MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A teen from Derby has been seriously injured after a rollover car crash Sunday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 3:41 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was driving a 2004 LX470 Lexus southbound on U.S. Route 56 when for an unknown reason, he went off the roadway to the right. The KHP says he then hit a field entrance and rolled several times before coming to a stop upside down.

The KHP says he was taken with suspected serious injuries to an area hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt.