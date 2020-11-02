Derby teens turn Halloween trick into sweet treat

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Derby teens are Facebook famous after turning a salty surprise into a pretty sweet deal.

Like many trick-or-treaters Ryan Debuhr and Tanner Shurtz were ready for some candy Halloween night.

The 13-year-old boys were filling their bags as they went door-to-door until one stop they found no treats and only a trick.

“We saw there was no candy in the bowl. I was thinking in my head that somebody probably took it. I felt really bad for that person,” Ryan Debuhr said.

With zero hesitation, the Derby teens opened up their bags and paid it forward by filling the bowl with their own candy.

“It was important to us because we want other kids to have the same experience as we did,” Tanner Shurtz said.

“Halloween is meant to have fun and stuff. See if other kids walked to the house and saw there was no candy then they’d be really sad. I just wanted to have it so people can have a great Halloween,” Debuhr said.

Their act of kindness was caught on camera. The homeowner, Alicia McGrew, shared the video Sunday afternoon, leaving a sweet surprise for community members and even the boys’ parents.

“I had no idea at all! They never mentioned anything about it, and we were like, ‘Wow! It’s all over Facebook,'” Tracy Terhune, Ryan’s mom said.

Amber Shurtz, Tanner’s mom, hopes others can learn from their actions, “Just be kind. Little gestures like the kids putting some candy in there made somebody else’s night.”

While their bags had a little less candy, the boys say it was a Halloween to remember.

“It was wonderful!” Shurtz said.

“Yeah, it wasn’t what I was expecting. It was great actually,” Debuhr added in.

The homeowner told KSN she is extremely thankful for teens’ kindness. She says even used the video as a teaching moment for her own sons.

