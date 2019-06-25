Derby wildlife rescue nursing animals back to health following storms

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Out of the dozens of birds in Melissa Simmons’ Derby pet store, a group of baby robins are receiving special treatment.

Simmons is busy nursing baby robins, starlings and finches back to health following a strong storm in Derby over the weekend.

“We just want to make sure they have a chance at life,” Simmons said.

When Simmons’ home lost power and she heard the tornado sirens on Sunday morning, she headed down to her store on K-15, Parrot House Exotics. She was concerned about not having power for the birds that she has to hand feed.

Realizing the scope of the damaging storm, Simmons put out an all-call on social media to bring her any wildlife that people found while cleaning up trees.

“Something that tiny and frail, their parents are going to be displaced. They’re not going to know where their babies are because they’re not in that tree where the limb was,” Simmons said.

It won’t be a happy ending for all the animals involved. Simmons said they’ve lost a few birds as well as a squirrel with a broken back.

Through hand-feeding and teaching the birds how to forage, Simmons is trying to get the birds healthy enough to return to nature.

“We’re doing what we can,” Simmons said.

If you come across an animal you have to handle in storm cleanup, Simmons said to remember your safety first and handle with gloves or a towel. Simmons takes care to not touch the birds so they have better chances of survival.