Derby woman walks for first time since losing legs

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Derby woman has gone from nearly losing her life to thriving.

“I look back and I never thought that my life would be like this,” said Lucie Kline.

Kline, 23, went in for a routine hysterectomy on November 28, 2018. By November 30, she was severely septic due to complications with the surgery.

“They had to put me on blood-pressure meds to keep my heart pumping, keep my blood pressure up and that caused my limbs to die,” Kline explained.

The mom of two lost her legs from the knee down. She also had a majority of her fingers amputated.

“I do remember waking up and thinking, ‘why am I in the hospital?’ Then, there was fuzzy socks on my hands and I peeled the socks off and my fingers were black and then, I was like, ‘well, at least I am alive.'”

Lucie would spend months in the hospital before returning home to her family.

“I am still able to be here for my kids and my husband and for my family and that’s all that matters to me now,” she said.

Despite the life-changing events, Kline continues to have a positive outlook on life.

“Being mad and upset is not going to get my anywhere. It’s just going to make me more depressed. I mean, I know a lot of other amputees that really get down on themselves. It doesn’t really do anything. It just makes your life harder,” she said.

Kline doesn’t refer to her life as harder, but more challenging. In recent months, she has had to relearn how to cook, write, apply makeup and change her kids’ diapers.

“I try to teach myself new things everyday,” Kline said. “I used to make a lot of food, but now it’s hard because I can’t hold a pan or hold the spoon very well to stir things. Slowly, but surely I am getting there.”

Kline received some major news in late May.

“I had posted something on Facebook saying I was really ready to be vertical again and my prosthetic’s guy, Steve Peeples, he was like, ‘let’s put you in some legs’ and within a week I was up and walking,” she said. (Story continues below)

VIDEO: Kline walks for the first time since 2018

Lucie Kline walks in her prosthetics for the first time in late May. Courtesy: Lucie Kline

Lucie explained to KSN what it felt like to walk for the first time in six months.

“I cried really hard, really, really hard, almost to the point I had to sit back down again,” Kline said. “Along with the birth of my kids, it’s probably one of the greatest days I have ever experienced.”

Kline was so overwhelmed with joy she didn’t want to take off her prostheses.

“I walked all around the office. I didn’t take my legs off for four hours after that and everybody was like, ‘you can take them off. Do they hurt?’ I was like, ‘nope, I don’t want to.'” she said.

Kline said she has gotten her freedom back thanks to her prostheses. Now, she can focus on her new normal with her kids, Nalla, 2, and Curtis, 1, by her side.

“They are just a big part of why I have to stay positive. I have to be a role model for them and I don’t want them to be sad either,” she said.

In the future, Kline said she would like to become a public speaker and help raise awareness about Sepsis and amputees.

“Know your symptoms. I mean, if I wouldn’t have went into the hospital, i would have been dead,” Kline said. “I want people to know us amputees, we are still the same person we used to be. We aren’t any different because we are missing appendages.”