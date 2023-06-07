DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Smoke on the Plains, Derby’s annual barbeque and music festival is returning for its 12th year.

The festival takes place June 9th and 10th at High Park in Derby. There will be food trucks, and a Kids Corner featuring princess and superhero lessons, inflatable bounce houses, face painting, and other activities.

Visitors can sample and judge professional barbeque during two competitions following the Kansas City Barbeque Society rules and judging. Saturday will feature a morning 5K run and a car show.

There will be live music throughout the festival, with concerts on both nights. For more information and a complete schedule of events, click here.