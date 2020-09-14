Designed and painted by Textron Aviation in Wichita: Wheels Up orange plane

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, announced on Monday a first-of-its-kind Orange Plane in honor of Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month which was designed and painted by Wichita-based Textron Aviation.

The Wheels Up Orange Plane will be a flying symbol to raise awareness for food insecurity and, like all Wheels Up Cares aircraft, will be a permanent part of the Wheels Up fleet.

The orange King Air 350i aircraft is part of the ongoing Wheels Up Cares program and Meals Up initiative. Meals Up was created in March 2020 to help support the growing levels of food insecurity during the COVID-19 crisis and has already raised and inspired over 47 million meals. But there is more to do as Feeding America projected up to 54 million people will face hunger in 2020 and the organization has seen a 60% increased demand in need across 200 food banks since the pandemic.

