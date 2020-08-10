Despite budget shortfall, domestic violence victims could receive extra funding

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While the City of Wichita looks to cut millions to make up for a coronavirus induced budget shortfall , Mayor Brandon Whipple took to Twitter saying he’s proposing $400,000 be invested into programs that help with domestic violence intervention and addiction services.

I received hundreds of emails asking for more investment in social services. In response, I propose marking around $400k for investments in programs that provide domestic violence intervention & addiction services. We would need to work out details, but funds would be secured 3/3 — Dr. Brandon Whipple (@BWhippleKS) August 7, 2020

“We are all really excited that we are going to get much needed help,” Amanda Meyers said, Executive Director of The Wichita Family Crisis Center.

Meyers said the potential funds could help save lives, “The severity of domestic violence with the pandemic has dramatically increased as compared to previous years.”

She said she’s hopeful the mayor’s proposed boost will help them combat the issue.

“Ultimately, we need to address the underlying issues: addiction, mental health, you know the kind of prevention issues that will make long term change for the community,” she said.

According to Meyers, the fund could help provide shelter, which has been more challenging since the pandemic began.

“We have also had to move clients into hotels for social distancing. So we’ve spent $10-15,000 a month since March in hotel bills, just because of the increase in the demand for services and the increase in the severity of what we are seeing,” she said.

Once safe, the Wichita Family Crisis Center hopes to get survivors equipped to take on the world.

“We want them to leave our services with a job and permanent hosing and the ability to be financially independent and that ultimately helps our community at large. It makes it safer and just more prosperous,” Meyers said.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the 24/7 Crisis Line at 316-267-SAFE or visit the crisis center website.

To find out how you can help, contact Amanda Meyers at 316-263-7501 or email the center at mainoffice@wichitafamilycrisiscenter.org.

